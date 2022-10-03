Baylor, TAMU among 115 schools recognizing College Football Mental Health Week

WACO, Texas — Baylor University and Texas A&M University are among more than 100 schools nationwide that are recognizing College Football Mental Health Week.

Hilinski's Hope Foundation organizes the awareness week. It was founded by former Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski's parents, Kym and Mark, after he died by suicide in 2018.

According to a 2021 study conducted by the NCAA, just 59 percent of male athletes and 50 percent of female athletes believe their coaches take their mental health seriously.

Student-athletes cities academic worries (44 percent), planning for the future (37 percent ), and financial stress (26 percent) as the top factors negatively impacting their mental health.

The study shows that 56 percent of student-athletes know how to help a teammate who is struggling with their mental health, but less than half reported being comfortable seeking help for themselves.

Hilinski's parents said raising awareness on this issue is more critical now than ever. The week begins on October 1 and continues through October 8.

Participating schools will focus on a series of mental health initiatives during this time including breaking the stigma, discussing resources with the athletes, and encouraging them to seek help if needed.

All schools also must do at least one of the following to participate in College Football Mental Health Week:

- Showcase a lime green ribbon on all players' helmets with a “3” in the middle to honor Tyler Hilinski and remember those lost and those suffering in silence

- Encourage students, parents, alumni, and fans to participate in showing solidarity, eliminating stigma around mental health by holding three fingers in the sky during the first play of the third quarter

- Play a Hilinski’s Hope PSA at the CMHW games

- Participate in Hilinski's Hope's: Online Mental Health Course to help reduce the stigma of seeking help for mental health concerns

- Participate in a social media campaign

- Participate in an internal assessment to evaluate how universities are following best practices in terms of mental health programs and include talks and trainings on campus for players, coaches, and staff

To hear more about how the two schools are recognizing the week, watch 25 News at 6:00 p.m on Thursday.