Baylor students spend night in Ferrell Center as ESPN's College GameDay comes to campus

WACO, Texas — As No. 10-ranked Baylor Men's Basketball prepares to take on No. 5 Kansas Saturday night, hundreds of Baylor students spent the night inside the Ferrell Center to be at the front of the line for tickets.

ESPN's College GameDay also returned to Waco for the big game and will broadcast starting at 10 a.m. This is the third time the show has come to Waco.

"We're not watching it from the TV. Not for College GameDay," said Baylor student Christine McNamara, who waited outside the Ferrell Center for four hours with her friends before camping out inside.

The Ferrell Center opened its doors to students at 9 p.m. and closed at midnight. Any students who spent the night at the "lock-in" were given first access to tickets for Saturday's game.

"You gotta support your team. We're not losing to Kansas, so we gotta see it," she said.

McNamara was one of the hundreds of dedicated fans that filled the center with sleeping bags, blankets and snacks.

"We gotta be here. Like it's the biggest game," said Baylor student Kiera Lee. "I feel like it's a part of college. Doing crazy stuff that you wouldn't normally do."

Students who participated were provided free breakfast on Sunday morning and were given access to the College GameDay set to watch the broadcast.

Other students who are looking for tickets will be able to get them from the Ferrell Center's student ticket line starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.