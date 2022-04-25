Baylor students help Ukrainian parents through 'Bears Helping Babies' project

WACO, Texas — It's been two months since the war in Ukraine began and Central Texans are continuing to find ways to offer aid. Students at Baylor University are now helping through their newest project 'Bears Helping Babies'.

It started as a case study example in a journalism class about how they could fundraise for Ukrainian parents, but as they talked more about it students decided they really wanted to help.

"They really took ownership of it and said we want to make a difference and help the mommas that had to leave with just a suitcase," Professor Matthew Brammer said.

"When he was going over it in class, I was like 'why don't we do this?'" Baylor senior Briana Garcia said.

Garcia is one of the thirty students working hard to get this fundraiser up and running.

"A lot of my purpose is community and people and this fundraiser is doing just that," she told 25 News. "So getting to speak with students, going to local businesses and promoting this fundraiser because it's super important to get this information out there."

The group is raising awareness on the challenges Ukrainian parents face. They're also now working with the charity Samaritan Purse to help buy diapers, wipes, blankets and anything else a child may need.

"They're taking a learning opportunity and turned it into something that really, they're helping people around the world," Brammer said. "They're bringing a little bit of peace to folks who are really struggling."

"I think it provided us with a sense of community and excitement and motivation that we weren't just completing homework, but we're actively helping people in a situation that it seems really hard to know how to help," first-year grad student Anna Timmis said.

The project not only provides aid to those struggling but shows it doesn't take much to make a difference.

"I think it's amazing," Garcia said. "We're thousands of miles away from people but even just a dollar can make such a huge difference in somebody."

"When I was going into this semester, I knew I would be learning good things," Timmis said. "I didn't know I would be putting that work into something so pressing and important."

The goal is to raise $20,000 by the end of the semester. As of Monday morning, they were about a quarter of the way there with $4,600.

To read more about their mission, you can visit the student-run website or social media account.