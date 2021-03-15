Baylor Scott & White opens new sleep center in Waco

WACO, TX — Baylor Scott & White is starting National Sleep Awareness Week by opening a new sleep center in Waco.

An official ribbon cutting was held for the Baylor Scott & White Waco Sleep Center Monday.

The center is located in Central Texas Marketplace and includes six observations rooms, a dedicated mask-fitting space, and room to expand in the future.

The Waco Sleep Center can help with all sleep issues and looks to improve the amount and quality of sleep a person gets.

Officials say patients can stay local instead of having to travel to Austin or Dallas for a sleep center.

"When we diagnosis a sleep disorder, we can then provide them with the appropriate treatments and get them taken care of in a timely manner, and they don't have to travel to go anywhere to get that done," explained Carl Boethel, Division Chief of Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Baylor Scott & White.

The new lab is open six days a week and is part of the larger Baylor Scott & White Sleep Medicine group, which looks to play a vital role in expanding sleep medicine and diagnostic testing in Waco and throughout Central Texas.