Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest expands, increasing room for better patient aftercare

WACO, TX — The Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest has expanded it's facility, adding 24 additional beds to the inpatient care; for a total of 260 beds in the hospital now available to the Central Texas area.

“This latest investment helps ensure we will continue to be well prepared to serve this evolving community,” said Charles Williams, president of Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest.

The $10-million expansion added 15,000 square feet to the hospital. The new unit will serve as a progressive care unit (PCU), holding private rooms with specialized cardiac monitoring, to allow patients that need aftercare and specialized attention from surgery, emergency room visits, or time in intensive care units (ICU).

“In addition to providing an overall increase in capacity, this new unit will help improve the patient experience, elevating our hospital's ability to address the ever-changing care needs of our community,” said Brad Crye, vice president and chief operating officer, Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest, as part of the more than 100-year legacy, serves McLennan County as a Level II Trauma Center with a range of specialties including cardiology, oncology, women’s services, orthopedics, and more.