Baylor no longer requires employee vaccinations

Source: KXXV
Baylor University
Posted at 5:01 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 18:10:07-05

Baylor University announced on Tuesday that it is no longer requiring employees to be vaccinated.

The university said its guidance from Nov. 22 no longer applies to campus administration. The decision was made in light of the nationwide injunctions against the Biden Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, according to the release.

"In light of this ruling, Baylor University is no longer legally compelled to require that its employees be vaccinated and will not be requiring its employees to be vaccinated at this time," said Baylor.

The university said that while vaccinations will no longer be required of employees, more information is available at www.baylor.edu/vaccine.

Baylor's health center offers first and second doses of all three COVID-19 vaccines, as well as boosters, to employees, students, and their spouses and dependents at the North Village Community Center vaccine clinic.

