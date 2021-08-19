Baylor move-in prompts concern over COVID-19 spread

WACO, Texas — Students are back in Waco as Baylor prepares to open up for the fall semester. People worry as COVID-19 cases rise in the county, more students could mean more trouble.

Parents dropping off the apples of their eye for their freshman year is a monumental step. Students are coming from all over the country to Baylor University. Sophie Despres, a nursing major moved in Monday Aug. 16. She told 25 News since stepping on campus it's felt like home, but that's not been without a few nerves.

"I haven't been to real school in like two years, so I'm nervous," Despres said.

She's been on ZOOM for a while because of COVID-19. Baylor says that over 4,000 freshman are coming to campus this year, meaning more business for Waco more business for the Waco shops and restaurants.

But, this is also a bigger chance for exposure to the virus. As cases climb and the delta variant surgeries, the special day is clouded by the feeling of the unknown.

"Safety is the number one priority, because they want all the students to be safe," Despres said.

The University has testing strategies in place and a mask mandate indoors for when social distancing is not possible. In addition, a COVID-19 dashboard which shows active COVID-19 cases on campus.

It's expected, the year and move in day is bound to have its hiccups.

"After a full day of moving in the heat I went to turn on my shower and nothing came out," Despres said.

As parents pack up to go home, we'll just have to see how the rest of the year does. Will businesses continue to flourish and will cases climb.

To see the latest information from Baylor regarding COVID-19 on campus visit baylor.edu/coronavirus.