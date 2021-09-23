Baylor mourns the death of one of its students who 'died unexpectedly'

On Wednesday, Baylor University announced it is mourning the death of one of its students who died unexpectedly.

Ricardo Rodriguez-Coutino from San Antonio was a freshman biology major at the university, and a member of The Leadership LLC also known as LEAD; Leaders Emerging and Developing. The university said Rodriguez-Coutino "died unexpectedly this week in his hometown".

The student's death is not COVID-related, according to a letter sent to Baylor students and staff.

The university held a gathering Wednesday afternoon, at 5 p.m., in the Bobo Spiritual Life Center on campus. Funeral arrangements are pending, meanwhile, the gathering provided resources, support, and prayer for the community that knew Rodriguez-Coutino.

Students who need additional support were asked to contact the Counseling Center at (254) 710-2467.

"Please remember the Rodriguez-Coutino family, as well as all on our campus who knew Ricardo, in your prayers during this very difficult time," said Baylor University.