Baylor mourns the death of one of its students who 'died unexpectedly'

Baylor University
Baylor
Posted at 11:28 PM, Sep 22, 2021
On Wednesday, Baylor University announced it is mourning the death of one of its students who died unexpectedly.

Ricardo Rodriguez-Coutino from San Antonio was a freshman biology major at the university, and a member of The Leadership LLC also known as LEAD; Leaders Emerging and Developing. The university said Rodriguez-Coutino "died unexpectedly this week in his hometown".

The student's death is not COVID-related, according to a letter sent to Baylor students and staff.

The university held a gathering Wednesday afternoon, at 5 p.m., in the Bobo Spiritual Life Center on campus. Funeral arrangements are pending, meanwhile, the gathering provided resources, support, and prayer for the community that knew Rodriguez-Coutino.

Students who need additional support were asked to contact the Counseling Center at (254) 710-2467.

"Please remember the Rodriguez-Coutino family, as well as all on our campus who knew Ricardo, in your prayers during this very difficult time," said Baylor University.

