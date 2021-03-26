Man transported to hospital with serious injuries after shooting at Council Acres City Park

WACO, TX — Authorities are investigating after a shooting at a Waco city park Thursday evening.

According to an alert sent out by Baylor University, a shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m. at the Council Acres City Park, located in the 1400 block of Bagby Avenue.

The Waco Police Department says an altercation broke out between subjects in the park.

A male victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Waco PD says this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Baylor said there was "never an imminent threat to the campus."

Waco PD is investigating the shooting. The Baylor University Police Department is also increasing patrols in the area.

The university is encouraging all students, faculty and staff to be alert and cautious of their surroundings when headed to and from campus.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.