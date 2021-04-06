Baylor fans pack restaurants to watch Bears fight for their first national championship

WACO, TX — Bubba's 33 and George's were packed with fans cheering on the Baylor Men's Basketball team as they face off against Gonzaga in the NCAA Championship.

With restaurants able to open at 100%, many are still following COVID-19 guidelines by requiring their employees to wear masks and keeping plastic barriers between booths.

Not even a pandemic could stop fans from representing their favorite team.

"We're out here to watch the Baylor Bears tonight in the championship, and hopefully they'll pull it off. They probably will," Erik Benitez said.

He came to Bubba's with his kids. When the Bears play, Benitez says it's a family affair.

"I try to get them into the sports and watch basketball, but they understand it. We start yelling, they start yelling," he said.

Restaurants were packed well before tip off. Baylor alumni filled the tables at George's in Waco. Evan Herbert graduated from Baylor in 2016 and says he's been waiting a very long time for this night.

"This is the most exciting thing of my life, been waiting 26 years for it," he said.

Herbert decided to watch the game at George's for the atmosphere.

"Just yelling alongside with other people is really fun. It got kinda lonely screaming alone in my apartment, so really excited to share with everyone here tonight," he said.

Win or lose, Benitez is always impressed with the amount of support that the community brings for their Baylor teams.

"One big team, one big family. Everyone is out here to celebrate and come together," he said.