Baylor considering remote learning for spring as omicron surges

WACO, Texas — Baylor University is considering remote learning to start the spring semester as omicron cases rise, officials said.

President Linda A. Livingstone announced Tuesday that returning to remote learning is currently just a "possibility" and that a "more definitive update" will be provided sometime after Jan. 3.

Should the university turn to remote learning, classes would resume in-person again by Feb. 1.

The university mask mandate will remain in effect for at least two weeks of the spring semester in all classrooms and labs, alongside other marked areas.

Staff is still scheduled to return to campus on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Residential dorm halls are also scheduled to open as scheduled, with all students being required to be tested within 24 hours of returning.

All unvaccinated individuals will still be subjected to mandatory testing.

However, for at least the first two weeks of the spring semester, all students, faculty, and staff will be subjected to the university's 10% surveillance testing.

The only exempt will be those who have either received a COVID-19 booster or who have had a positive COVID test within the past 180 days.

