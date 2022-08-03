Baylor civics summer camp helps middle schoolers tackle big community issues

WACO, Texas — Baylor School of Education's award-winning 'iEngage Summer Civics Institute' is taking place this week, teaching middle school students how to be active citizens.

The program is hosting 80 students, with group projects and guest speakers designed to encourage students to answer big questions and teach them ways to have difficult discussions with one another.

Founded in 2013 after a conversation with Supreme Court justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the program was canceled in 2020 and 2021 over COVID-19 concerns.

Just last week, the program received the Sandra Day O’Connor Award for the Advancement of Civics Education after a nomination from Texas Supreme Court justice Nathan Hecht.

To learn more about the program and to hear from participating students, be sure to tune in to 25 News tonight at 5 and 6.

