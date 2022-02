WACO, Texas — ESPN's College Gameday is set to return to Waco for the second time in three years.

The game will take place on Feb. 26 against Kansas, with the theme being a complete 'white-out.'

T-shirts will be provided to all those in attendance.

This will be Baylor's fifth time hosting the event, including twice before for basketball.

Rece Davis will be hosting and joined by analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis, Seth Greenberg, Dan Shulman, Bilas and Holly Rowe.