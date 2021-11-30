Baylor athletics finishing semester strong with national recognition

WACO, TX — A Baylor win over Texas Tech and an Oklahoma State win over Oklahoma last weekend means the Big 12 championship will be between the Bears and the OSU Cowboys.

"I'm pretty nervous, but I'm hopeful as always," Freshman Ty Gydry told 25 News.

He has attended almost all of the home games and said he's really enjoyed watching the teams every week.

"The energy is really high at home games," Gydry said. "Even I went to one of the away games and the energy was still pretty high in the Baylor section. I didn't know it was as good as it is, all around they're really good."

The excitement around Baylor athletics doesn’t stop at McLane Stadium. It goes all the way to the Ferrell Center where both top-five ranked women's and men's basketball are also having a great season.

"Usually a team isn't this good coming straight off winning a championship, but the new recruits we've got are really good," Gydry said.

Whichever team fans are excited to watch, local sports bars are ready for the crowds.

"People come here for Baylor games, football games, basketball games, all of it," Marketing Manager for Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux April Nun said. "We're very excited for Baylor going to the Big 12 championship. We're wanting everyone to come out and cheer them on here. We have a very good vibe. We have 77 TVs in total so plenty of room for everyone to watch the game."

Nun said the bar is usually packed on Saturdays and they're expecting a similar crowd this weekend.

"We are doing a watch party for the game and everything," she said. "We are doing $10 pitchers domestic, $10 mimosa pitchers, we have giveaways with Baylor gear, gift cards. It's going to be a party in here for sure."