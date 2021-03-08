Baylor announces new Accelerate summer program, second year of Summer of Discovery program

WACO, TX — Baylor University announced plans for summer classes through Accelerate , the University’s pre-college program for rising high school juniors and seniors, and a second year of Baylor’s Summer of Discovery program.

“Summer of Discovery and Accelerate are great opportunities for students to make academic progress,” said Jessica King Gereghty, assistant vice president of enrollment strategy and innovation at Baylor.

“Baylor’s inaugural rollout of the Summer of Discovery program last year was very well received by students, parents and faculty, and we are thrilled to offer Summer of Discovery courses again this year. Adding a more focused program like Accelerate for rising high school juniors and seniors provides them more opportunities to take courses that will help them pursue a degree at Baylor or will transfer to many other university academic programs.”

Accelerate summer classes will be taught online by Baylor faculty.

Baylor said rising high school juniors and seniors in the program can begin laying a foundation for their college experiences with courses that apply to multiple majors.

In addition, these college-level courses help students explore interests in an environment that prepares them for the rigor of university academics at a discounted price.

Summer Accelerate courses will be offered at a discounted tuition rate and available across two summer sessions – Summer 1 (June 1-July 6) and Summer 2 (July 8-Aug. 11).

Students may choose to attend one or both of the summer sessions.

Applications for Baylor’s Accelerate program are open, Baylor University said.

Students who plan to participate in the summer program must first complete an Accelerate application. No ACT or SAT score is required for the summer Accelerate courses, but students must provide a transcript that reflects academic ability.

Accelerate seniors who earn a 3.0 GPA in at least nine Baylor hours and then apply to Baylor for their first-year University experience will "jump to the front of the line for admission to Baylor’s 2022 freshman class," King Gereghty said.

For the second year, Summer of Discovery classes for incoming freshmen and continuing Baylor students will be taught by Baylor faculty.

"Courses offered through Baylor Summer of Discovery serve a broad range of student needs, are often smaller in size and provide students greater opportunities for interacting with faculty," Baylor University said. "Students will learn alongside their peers with the assurance that these classes will support most degree plans and majors."

This year, students may choose both in-person and online courses across summer sessions: May Minimester (May 12-28), Summer 1 (June 1-July 6), and Summer 2 (July 8-Aug. 11). Continuing Baylor students may select courses across any or all three summer terms, while incoming first-year students may select courses in either or both Summer 1 and Summer 2 sessions.

“Summer of Discovery provides discounted summer course offerings, including a wide variety of core curriculum requirements. Students who knock out these core classes earlier in their college career have more opportunities down the road to add a minor or certification, study abroad or accept internships,” King Gereghty said. “Also available are advanced-level courses for our current students that will help them get ahead on their degree. In fact, taking summer courses could help them graduate early, which provides another major cost savings.”

Current students register for courses through their regular advising and registration process. Academic advisers can help students select the combination of courses that is best for their academic and professional goals, according to Baylor.

Incoming first-year and transfer students also will complete academic advising and can begin to register for Summer of Discovery and fall 2021 courses on May 3. This timeline means Summer of Discovery students have the added benefit of selecting their fall schedules a few weeks ahead of other incoming students.

Current and incoming Baylor students receive greater discounts as the number of Summer of Discovery classes taken increases.