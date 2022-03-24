BA.2 COVID variant sweeping across China, Central Texas doctors say we shouldn't worry

WACO,TX — The BA.2 variant of COVID-19 sweeping across China and parts of Europe. Infections and hospitalizations climbing, but in Central Texas and across the country things are looking good.

Dr. John Myers with Baylor Scott and White said the news around the virus has been pretty silent.

"I think we are all happy about that," Dr. Myers said.

As concern rises overseas, it looks like we won't be in the same boat for now.

"Part of the reason it won't be so bad over here is because so many of us had omicron," Dr. Myers said.

Strict lockdowns and mandatory masking kept infection rates low abroad, but as measures lifted and a large amount of the population left without natural antibodies the new variant is out in full force.

"They believe this new variant is a little more transmissible than omicron was," Dr. Myers said.

Here in the U.S, limited to no mitigation measures with widespread disease peaking from the omicron variant has weirdly left us protected. According to the CDC, BA.2 caused about 35 percent of cases in the U.S last week — Up from 22 percent the week before.