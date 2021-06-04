Watch
Axtell Post Office temporarily suspends operations for building maintenance

Posted at 3:44 PM, Jun 04, 2021
AXTELL, TX — The Axtell Post Office located at 4521 E. Old Axtell Road will temporarily suspend operations, effective June 10.

The temporary suspension of operations is due to building maintenance.

Beginning June 11, operations will be moved to the Waco-Bellmead Post Office at 901 Bank Ave.

Customers with a P.O. Box can pick up their mail at the location above from 7 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 2 pm, Monday through Friday and from 8 am to 10 am on Saturday.

Street delivery won't be affected but if a package requires a signature that can't be delivered it will force the customer to pick up the item at the Waco-Bellmead location.

Retail services will be available at the Waco Bellmead Station from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, and 10:00 am to 1:30 pm on Saturday.

