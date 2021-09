A McLennan County woman said she found an alligator inside a pond located on her property over the weekend.

Mary Brown Jacks of Axtell said her 15-year old grandson was fishing when they found the reptile swimming in the family pond. Jacks said she was surprised by the encounter, even more so because alligators are not native to the area.

Jacks said the alligator was caught and safely relocated to the Lake Waco Wetlands on Monday.