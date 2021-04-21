Watch
Authorities working to rescue man stuck in Chilton grain silo

Posted at 2:53 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 15:58:03-04

CHILTON, TX — Authorities are working to rescue a man who is stuck in a Chilton grain silo.

Multiple departments are on the scene, including the Waco, Chilton and Lott Fire Departments.

The condition of the man is currently unknown. Sources say the man has been stuck for at least an hour.

