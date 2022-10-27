Watch Now
Authorities investigating fatality in Rosebud after man became stuck in cotton gin machine

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 9:58 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 22:58:58-04

Authorities are investigating a fatality after a man became stuck in a machine at a cotton gin in Rosebud earlier today.

The Falls County Sheriff's Office said it is currently investigating the incident and the factors surrounding it.

"When the deputies arrived, the man was deceased from injuries sustained," said the sheriff's office. "The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin."

The sheriff's office said the investigation is active and ongoing at this time with no further information.

