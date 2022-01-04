At-home COVID tests becoming harder to find following the holidays

WACO, Texas — We are seeing longer and longer lines at COVID testing sites and as the cases continue to rise more people are trying to purchase at-home rapid test kits.

”You can get them online. You can get them at the grocery store or at drug stores. You can take a COVID test if you are vaccinated or not vaccinated, if you are sick or not sick.” said Dr. Jocelyn Wilson, Family Medicine Physician with Baylor Scott & White.

If you are one of the thousands of Texas trying to get a COVID test, chances are that you came up short when looking for an at-home test.

The problem is, at home COVID test kits seem to be harder and harder to come by.

Though shelves are empty, White House officials say the administration is working to change as vaccinations also become more available.

”There are 90,000 places people can go in this country to get a booster shot. The President is talking about half a billion tests in January.” said Jared Bernstein, member of White House Council of Economic Advisers.

It really is a question of supply and demand, as the COVID cases go up so does the demand for at-home test kits, but the supply just can’t keep up.

For those who do have access to at-home test kits, doctors are urging caution with the negative test results.

”If it says that you are positive, you have COVID-19. A negative test doesn’t necessarily mean that you don’t have COVID. It might be when you took it, it’s too early, or it might be a false negative.” said Dr. Wilson.

They recommend taking another at-home test 24-48 hours after the first one just to be sure...if you can find one.

For now, pharmacies like Walgreens say they are working with suppliers to catch up to the demand for at-home rapid test kits.