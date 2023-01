WACO, Texas — Baby, baby, baby, oh!

Ascension Providence has welcomed its first newborn of 2023 - please welcome to the world, Emmitt Wayne Smith.

Hadlock, Kathleen A

Weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces and measuring 20 inches in length - Baby Emmitt is said to be doing well!

Proud parents are Taylor and Caleb Morwitz - this is their first child.

Emmitt was born at 6:49 a.m. on Jan 1, making them a Capricorn, born in the year of the Rabbit.