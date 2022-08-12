Ascension Providence to host free medical clinic at 'Back to School Bash'

WACO, Texas — Ascension Providence is hosting a free medical clinic on Saturday for uninsured and underinsured families as a part of Waco Police Department's annual 'Back to School Bash.'

Hundreds of health care volunteers plan to assist in providing free primary care, vaccinations, prescriptions, and cancer screenings at the BASE at Extraco Event Center as a part of its 'Medical Mission at Home' program.

Ascension anticipates more than 1,000 people taking part in the free clinic, designed for Waco families in need.

Waco Family Medicine is also set to provide dental screenings for adults and children.

Waco PD plans to give out more than 1,100 backpacks, all filled with school supplies for area children.

Dozens of other community organizations will also be joining, including HOT Workforce Solutions, Mission Waco, Caritas and the Salvation Army.