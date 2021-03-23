Ascension Providence offering new device to reduce risk of stroke

Those with heart conditions now have a secret weapon that can help reduce the risk of getting a stroke.

Ascension Providence in Waco is now offering the WATCHMAN FLX for patients who require blood thinning medications.

The device, which is introduced to the heart through a flexible tube through a vein in the upper leg or groin, helps close off the left atrial appendage to keep harmful blood clots from entering the bloodstream.

"This new flex device is really a giant step forward in patient safety. For the right patients, they able to take them in for a minimumly based procedure and lower their stroke risk, I think it's a great benefit," said Ascension Providence and Waco Cardiology Associates Cardiologist Dr. Timothy Ball.

Ascension Providence is the first hospital in Waco to offer the device.

To learn more about the WATCHMAN FLX, please call 254-399-5426.