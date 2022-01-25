Ascension Providence employee celebrates 50th anniversary with hospital

WACO, Texas — A Waco woman is celebrating 50 years of serving Central Texas.

Laura Carr is a dietary attendant at the Ascension Providence hospital cafeteria. In her 50 years, she's worked at two locations and in a handful of positions.

"I love my job," she told 25 News. "I like taking care of the doctors. I call them my babies. They need pampering and a little TLC."

Hospital staff celebrated Carr Monday on her big anniversary with a cake to recognize all that she's contributed through the years.

Her co-workers call her an angel and say she is very loved by everyone who crosses her path.

"It makes me feel good," she said. "It makes me feel like I really have a value in life that people like. I try to be as nice as I can be. I try to be friendly and helpful."

Over the decades she's seen many regulars and formed bonds with the people she serves.

"Especially my doctors now," she said. "I know most of them, what they like and don't like. You pick up on things like that."

Carr said having a strong work ethic helped her reach the milestone. In half a century, she only called out of work one time in her entire career.

"The blizzard got me and I couldn't come out," she said laughing. "I called and she said 'You stay in Laura, don't come out' and I said okay."

Her advice to others is to find a job you love, be a good communicator, and always show up with a smile.