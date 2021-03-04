Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest say no changes will be made to current COVID-19 policies

WACO, TX — Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest say current COVID-19 policies and practices will not be changed at this time following Governor Greg Abbott's recent executive order.

On Tuesday, the governor ended the statewide mask mandate and rescinded orders limiting business occupancy levels that were issued during the pandemic, effective March 10.

In a joint statement, the two hospitals announced "no intentions" to change their current policies at this time. This means existing safety protocols, including mask requirements, social distancing and COVID-19 screenings, will remain in place.

Full statement: