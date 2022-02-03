As winter weather rolls in, farms work to keep animals safe

ROBINSON, Texas — Last February's winter storm took a toll on The Bridge Sanctuary, a Robinson farm dedicated to protecting abused or neglected farm animals.

"We didn't have any power, everything was freezing," said executive director and founder, Margaret Ransom.

When news of another winter storm came in, Ransom jumped into action to make sure her animals—17 goats, five horses, two ponies, and three donkeys—would be safe from the weather, especially as the rain is expected to turn to freezing rain and sleet overnight on Thursday.

"Wet to cold is three times more dangerous to horses specifically than just cold weather," she said.

The Texas Farm Bureau has a checklist for livestock owners experiencing a winter storm. They recommend providing extra food, removing ice from drinking water, moving animals to indoor shelters, and keeping areas well-ventilated.

The Bridge Sanctuary is doing all of that, with heat lamps, extra hay, blankets, and cameras to check on the animals all day long. Ransom encourages other animal owners to do the same.

"Bring your cats in, bring your dogs in, check on your animals, check on your livestock," she said.

Although this year's storm is not expected to be anything like last year's, nerves are still present.

"It's a little scary to think about the worst-case scenario, but we're prepared. I think we're gonna do okay," Ransom said.

The sanctuary said they are willing to provide advice or help to anyone in need. They encourage people to reach out to them via social media.