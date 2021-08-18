As tensions rise in the Middle East, Central Texans look back to when Waco missionaries were captured by Taliban

WACO, TX — Unrest in Afghanistan continues to unfold after President Biden pulls American troops out of the Middle East.

In Central Texas, people continue to draw comparisons to what we saw decades back. Dana Curry and Heather Mercer were two missionaries captured by the Taliban government almost 20 years ago.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, there is unrest on the streets of Kabul as the Taliban army moves in occupying Afghanistan. This, just hours after president Biden pulls hundreds of U.S troops out of the Middle East.

"I am confident in my decision of pulling troops out of the Middle East," President Joe Biden said.

Back on the quiet streets of Central Texas, we can't help think back to 2001. Hundreds of American missionaries overseas including two from Waco - Curry, and Mercer. Two fellow Baylor students and missionaries from the Antioch Community Church of Waco, taken prisoner by the Taliban Government. The two-faced the death penalties.

"To come into a county and taken captive," Heather Mercer said.

"Actually, we were sitting on rocket launchers on top of equipment they were also taking out," Dana Curry said.

After the attacks on the twin towers on September 11, 2001, the two were rescued and brought back.

"I really believe a good day will come for Afghanistan," Curry said.

Today, Curry and Mercer still do work in Afghanistan serving on behalf of the Antioch Church.