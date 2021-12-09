Watch
Arrest made in overnight attempted burglary

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KXXV Staff
Posted at 4:44 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 05:44:12-05

WACO, TX — One suspect is in custody after an attempted burglary early Thursday morning in Waco.

Waco police responded to the 1200 block of Meadow Mountain Dr., after a call from a homeowner who told police they caught the suspect trying to break into their vehicle.

That homeowner held the suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived.

However, three other suspects were able to get away.

Police say they don't believe this to be an isolated incident.

They are asking anyone who wakes up to their car burglarized to call police.

