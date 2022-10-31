Armed carjacking suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting: Killeen police

A suspect accused of several armed carjackings remains hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting this weekend, police said.

Around 2:37 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to Veterans Memorial Boulevard and 38th Street on reports of a carjacking, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police said the victim had described being held at gunpoint by the suspect.

At 2:48 p.m. that afternoon, Killeen police said they had received a call about a suspicious armed subject walking around the Autozone located off Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police said they told the suspect to put down their weapon and had worked to contain the area.

Police said the suspect "refused" to drop the weapon and then attempted to flee.

While fleeing, police said the suspect attempted to hijack a pick-up truck located on 10th Street.

At this time, police said additional officers had arrived to assist with the scene.

Following their arrival, the suspect then "jumped" out of the bed of the pickup truck and into a police car, according to Killeen PIO Ofelia Miramontez.

Miramontez has since confirmed that an officer had - "left his door open with the vehicle running" - while attempting to assist the scene.

Killeen police said officers opened fire at the suspect after they had attempted to "drive off" in the stolen marked vehicle.

The suspect was then transported in "stable condition" to a hospital in Temple, according to Miramontez.

The extent of the suspect's injuries has not been released to the public at this time.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.