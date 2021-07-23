'Anybody could need food, you just never know who,' One week left to help 'Feed the Need'

WACO, TX — There are just seven days left to donate to the 25 News "Feed the Need" drive, which is dedicated to making sure food pantries across Central Texas have the resources they need to keep community members from going hungry.

25 News has partnered with seven food pantries from across Central Texas: Shepherd’s Heart, The Salvation Army, Caritas, Operation Feeding Temple, Killeen Food Care Center, Helping Hands Ministry in Belton and the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

At The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, cook Felicia Hooks says she's dedicated to helping people get back on their feet when they need help.

"I'm making sure their nutrition is good. If that's good, it gets them going and they can get a job and get themselves going in life," Hooks said.

One of the people she regularly serves is Scott Moore.

"I ... thought a year ago that if somebody asked me 'Oh you think you'd ever be homeless?' I'd be like 'No that's crazy' but circumstances happen," Moore said.

In order to keep helping those in need, however, food pantries rely on donations from businesses and individuals.

"She provides everything she can as to what her resources are," Moore said about Hooks.

Food pantries have stressed their need for more assistance in the summer, typically a period of fewer donations from the community.

According to Caritas of Waco, just $50 can help feed a family of four for an entire month.

At Caritas, one of the food pantry employees, Edrick Landrum, emphasized that you never know who may be in need of assistance.

"We're allowed to get two baskets a month and I use my two baskets because it saves me a lot," Landrum said. "Being able to get food from here, it frees up money for other things, like to pay my bills, get caught up on them."

"Feed the Need" ends next Friday, July 30. To learn more or to donate, visit 25Cares.com.