Anonymous tip leads to arrest of suspect in 2018 Waco H-E-B shooting

In July 2018, Waco Police were sent to the H-E-B located at 3801 N. 19th St. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators found that the now arrested person attempted to rob the victim before shooting him.

The victim survived but sustained severe injuries that have lifelong ramifications.

The suspect was identified as Juan Carlos Fabela and after a warrant for his arrest, it was found that he fled to Mexico and was unable to be apprehended.

Waco Crimestoppers recently received an anonymous tip that Fabela was back in Texas in the Dallas area.

The Waco area US Marshal Lonestar Task Force immediately began working the case and passed the information to the task force in the Dalla/Fort Worth area.

Waco Police say Fabela was arrested yesterday for the warrant.

