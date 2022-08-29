Annual Southwest Association of Woodturners symposium returns to Waco

WACO, Texas — The Southwest Association of Woodturners is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its symposium at the Waco Convention Center.

Don Ward has attended the symposium for 16 years as a volunteer.

He was amongst many professionals teaching others the art of woodturning, all with hopes to draw more people to the craft.

SWAT invited hundreds of professionals across the world to Waco.

President of SWAT, Tom Beatty said they've even had attendees from "Ecuador, Connecticut and Florida."

The event itself was filled with like-minded people with a passion to grow and learn from the greats in their community.

