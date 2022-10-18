Watch Now
Animal corpses left outside burglarized Lake Waco restaurant: Officials

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 9:12 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 10:12:46-04

WACO, Texas — Authorities are searching for suspects believed to be responsible for a restaurant burglary.

Sometime Wednesday morning, officials said they located two dead animals at 3201 Over Flow Road in Waco, according to Operation Game Theif.

Officials said the white-tailed doe and white-tailed buck appeared to have been shot from a vehicle and left to waste at the entrance area of Lake Waco Marina.

Officials also believe the suspects to be responsible for burglarizing "The Minnow" restaurant sometime after they shot both deer.

The suspects' vehicle is believed to be a 2021 or 2022 silver Ford F-150, with luxury trim and a large work box in the truck's bed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-GAME (4263).

