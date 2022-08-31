American Rescue Plan Act grants available for Waco small businesses

WACO, Texas — Applications for the city of Waco's small business support program are now available.

Funded using American Rescue Plan Act, the grant program is targeted at local small businesses with less than 25 employees in hopes of easing the burden of economic instability, COVID-19 and construction.

The program is in its pilot stage, focusing on East Waco businesses. The program is set to open to other neighborhoods in the coming months.

The city is providing up to $80,000 to eligible businesses.

More information about the grant program is available on the 'We All Win' page on the city's website.