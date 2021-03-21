Missing 16-year-old girl from Waco found safe, police say

WACO, TX — UPDATE:

Waco Police said the missing juvenile in the Amber alert issued by Waco PD has been located and is safe.

The investigation into the events of her brief disappearance are still under investigation and there is no other information available at this time, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl from Waco.

Waco Police are searching for Alejandra Diana Castro. She was last seen on S. 20th Street and Connor Avenue in Waco around 1:25 AM on March 21, according to DPS.

Castro is described as 5'05'', 140 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing glasses, a white crop top, a jacket with Mexico flag on the back and blue jeans.

The suspect was last heard from in Waco, Texas, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Waco police department at 254-750-7500.