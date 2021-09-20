Alzheimer's Association hosts fundraiser to raise proceeds for Walk to end Alzheimer's

WACO, Texas — The North Central Texas chapter of the Alzheimer's Association hosted a dog wash fundraiser event on Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus to help raise proceeds towards a disease that affects about 400,000 people in Texas.

The dog wash took place on Hewitt Drive from 11 A.M. – 4 P.M. Dogs of all sizes got washed with the option of free nail trimming.

Funds from the fundraiser will go towards their Walk to end Alzheimer's which will take place at Brazos East Park next month.

Alzheimer's and dementia not only affect those living with the disease but over one million people who are caretakers.

The upcoming walk is not only to help fund a breakthrough cure for this disease but to help caretakers receive the resources and support they need.

The Waco Walk to end Alzheimer’s achieved their goal of raising over $119,000 but welcomes more walkers to create teams and join in on the fight.

The event will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration and hand sanitizing stations.

Organizers ask that all walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. If you are not comfortable with attending the event you can walk in your neighborhood or at your favorite park.

The Alzheimer’s Association is urging participants to please register ahead of time online.