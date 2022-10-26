Allergies, flu, or RSV? Which one does your child have and how to differentiate

Understanding the difference between The Flu, RSV and even allergy symptoms can be tricky. Here in Texas, it's helpful to know what to look for when diagnosing any of the viruses.

Dr. Amy Mersiovsky, a board-certified pediatric nurse, said it's important to look at the symptoms.

"The thing with RSV is that it’s a virus which most children have by the age of 2, the kids get a real study runny nose, airway congestion with it, but allergies is ... typically you get the watery eye.”

Here are some recommendations for parents: