Allergies, flu, or RSV? Which one does your child have and how to differentiate

Doctors are seeing more children with an illness that can look a lot like the flu or cold. It&#39;s known as RSV. It stands for respiratory syncytial virus.
Posted at 5:35 PM, Oct 26, 2022
Understanding the difference between The Flu, RSV and even allergy symptoms can be tricky. Here in Texas, it's helpful to know what to look for when diagnosing any of the viruses.

Dr. Amy Mersiovsky, a board-certified pediatric nurse, said it's important to look at the symptoms.

"The thing with RSV is that it’s a virus which most children have by the age of 2, the kids get a real study runny nose, airway congestion with it, but allergies is ... typically you get the watery eye.”

Here are some recommendations for parents:

  • If your child is sick make sure they stay home.
  • It's cold, flu and RSV season and things are spreading around, try to stay away from crowds
  • Ensure your kids are comfortable, eating and sleeping well
  • Fourth, if parents notice fast breathing in their child, get them to the hospital as soon as possible.
