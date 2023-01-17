After two-year hiatus, MLK candlelight vigil returns in-person to Waco

WACO, Texas — Community members gathered in East Waco on Monday night for a candlelight vigil in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The 37th annual vigil was the first to be held in person in two years due to COVID-19 precautions.

Over 150 community members attended to hear from community leaders and local performers.

Hosts Travis and Coque Gibson carried on the vigil for the first time without their father and spouse, respectively, McLennan County commissioner Lester Gibson, who passed away in June.

"I will forever have these vigils as long as I live," Coque Johnson Gibson told attendees.

The vigil was first held in Indian Spring Park in 1986 before it moved to East Waco in 1988.

Speakers included Waco city councilwoman Andrea Barefield and Baylor University President Linda Livingstone.

"Dr. King's intention was more than just peace. It was justice. It was equality. It was advancement," Barefield said, reflecting on the service of King.