After the death of 2 unborn babies due to COVID-19, health leaders urge pregnant women to vaccinated

WACO,TX — 25 News recently reported on the death of 2 unborn children who died from COVID-19. This news raises the question 'Is it safe for pregnant women to get the vaccine?'

Preparation is underway for Sydney Versteeg. She is currently 30 weeks pregnant with a baby girl on the way. An exciting time in her life met with challenges as COVID-19 continues to spread. She was left with a choice.

"I got vaccinated 15 weeks and [at] 19 my second dose," Versteeg said. "There's always that concern in the back of your head saying 'Will I be okay."

Tuesday, Aug. 17, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported that the deaths were due to the mother being very sick with COVID-19, she has since recovered. Kelly Craine with the district said the vaccine is safe for pregnant women.

"We've seen the data, we've seen the results," Craine said. "The CDC put out data saying it is safe and strongly encouraged."

Many are choosing to not get the vaccine. Some said it hasn't been tested enough and the data is bare.

For Versteeg, when making the decision she spoke with her doctor and her mother. Her mother is a nurse at Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

"[She was] seeing pregnant people going in there super sick on ventilators, and I didn't want to see myself in that situation," Versteeg said.

As more women continue to decide what's best, Craine recommends thinking about this from a mother's standpoint.