AAA predicts 8 million travelers on Texas roadways around the holiday

WACO, Texas — Texas roadways are already packed ahead of Christmas. Holiday's can already be a lot to handle. Now add in thousands more travelers, it will get more hectic.

Henry Lee, Store Manger of the Road Ranger in Lacy-Lakeview said this week, his view of I-35 is anything but calm.

"Everything is backed up and with the increased traffic it's even more backed up," Lee said.

According to AAA Texas, more than 8 million Texans will be hitting the roadways over the holiday season. More drivers could mean more room for error. Jake Smith with TXDOT said other tips include: Slowing down, leaving room and taking time.

"I understand that everyone is excited to get to their destination and to get to family and friends, be defensive and keep safe driving practices in place," Smith said.

It's all leaving people like Lee, think of alternatives.

"I try to take as many back roads as I can to avoid it, even if you try to leave early," Lee said.

Another thing TXDOT expressed to 25 News, the fears of drunk driving. Last year during the holiday season, one forth of crashes were drunk driving related.