'A silent loss': Waco commemorates Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

WACO, Texas — Friday marked Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, a day to remember those lost to miscarriage, stillbirth and sudden infant death syndrome.

In Waco, the day was marked with a proclamation from Mayor Meek and pink and blue lights covering the I-35 bridge over the Brazos River.

Tiffany and Richard Guy came to see the bridge lighting on Friday evening. They have experienced pregnancy loss three times, including a set of twins.

"We felt so alone for three years," Tiffany Guy said of the time period after her first pregnancy loss in 2008. "Feeling like we had no one to talk to. It's such a silent loss."

After a second pregnancy loss, they met Rachel Craig, who at the time, had just founded Cradled, a local non-profit dedicated to helping families with the loss of pregnancies or infants.

"We provide support groups and online resources and we help give hospital backs to the hospitals," Craig said.

She founded the group in 2011, after she said she felt a calling to help families like the Guys. Since then, the organization has helped hundreds of families.

"It feels like redemption, like something is coming from this grief," Craig said. "It feels hopeful."

Tiffany, now a board member of Cradled, joined Rachel on stage as city councilmember Kelly Palmer read a proclamation from the city declaring Friday "Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day", a day celebrated across the country every October 15.

After the proclamation reading, dozens walked to the river with candles in hand to watch as the I-35 bridge turned pink and blue in honor of the special day, organized by the Echo Seven Project.

"I feel like tonight shows that you can turn something really difficult and sorrowful and hard into something beautiful," Guy said.

To learn more about Cradled and the services it offers, you can visit its website.