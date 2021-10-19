69th annual Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo attendance record-setting

As the 69th annual Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo wrapped up this past weekend, event organizers announced that this year's attendance was record-setting.

This year nearly 300,000 fairgoers attended the "Big & Bright" event that lasted 11 days. This is an estimated 9.3 percent increase from the attendance rate of 2019, according to the Fair & Rodeo.

“Obviously this being the first full fair after 2019’s near record setting year for attendance, the bar was set pretty high," said Wes Allison, president and CEO of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. "I think being able to overcome the challenges brought on by the pandemic and safely bring back so many families to the fairgrounds is a great accomplishment.

We had beautiful fall weather and record attendance numbers on the last weekend to include an estimated 28,000 on the last Saturday. Overall, I’d say the fair this year was a great success and continues to be a big and bright light in Central Texas.”

This year the event offered seven nights of live entertainment and free attractions along with the livestock show. The fair, held annually at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, will be back in 2022, from Oct. 6 through Oct. 16.

For more information about the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, visit hotfair.com.