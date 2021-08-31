666 new bills become law Monday

WACO, TX — 666 bills in Texas will become law Monday Sep. 1. Everything from controversial bills like Critical Race Theory to even To-Go Alcohol Sales.

Much of the 666 bills are leaving democrats worried and republicans overjoyed; one including To-Go Alcohol.

Many Wacoans are excited for a change sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. But a concern comes with the risk of drunk drivers.

Vaccine passports will be prohibited. Medical marijuana is expanded. The National Anthem must be played at the start of all sporting events.

Critical Race Theory outlawed in schools. Some have Republicans and Democrats split.