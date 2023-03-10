60-year-old man arrested in Waco for attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl

WACO, Texas — 60-year-old Jimmy Rich was arrested at around 12 p.m. on Friday after he attempted to kidnap a 10-year-old girl, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police were called to a business near the 4600 Block of Franklin Avenue, where Rich was trying to coerce the child into coming to his car to see his cat and purchase the animal.

Rich then tried to grab the child's hand, the child "immediately refused", and the store manager saw the interaction and called Waco police.

Rich fled the business, but was caught and arrested by the US Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, as the Marshal Service had a previous, non-related warrant for aggravated kidnapping.

"The Waco Police Department would like to remind parents to speak to their children about the dangers of talking to someone they do not know. In this case the child responded exactly how she should have, and with the help of everyone involved, Rich is now in custody at the McLennan County Jail," police said.

Waco police will charge Rich with another case of attempted kidnapping regarding this incident.