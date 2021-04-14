Watch
57-year-old man arrested for prostitution of minor, distribution of child pornography

McLennan County Sheriff's Office
Jose Guerrero
Posted at 1:43 PM, Apr 14, 2021
BELTON, TX — In late March 2021, Belton Police Department contacted McLennan County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking/ Child Exploitation unit in reference to needing assistance with a case with ties to McLennan County.

An investigation revealed that 57-year-old Jose Guerrero had contacted someone and offered to pay money in exchange for having sexual relations with a child.

During communication with that person, Guerrero sent Child Pornography.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office obtained two felony arrest warrants for Guerrero, Prostitution of a Minor and Distribution of Child Pornography.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office Detectives arrested Guerrero on Tuesday, April 13, at the place of his employment.

