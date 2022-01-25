50,000 more jobs added to Texas economy, businesses still need workers

WACO, TX — Last week, Governor Greg Abbott was touting all kinds of job creation in the State and said Texas has reached more than 13 million jobs.

But if you go to a store or a restaurant, you're still likely to find a shorthanded workforce.

Over 50,000 jobs were added just in December across the state. Marylou Castillo, owner of Casa de Castillo simply does it all.

"I'm going to host, buss, wash dishes," Castillo said.

She does it because she loves it.

"I mean I get up every morning in the name of the father-son Jesus Christ himself saying I get to do this one more day," Castillo said.

She also does it because at this point she has to.

"Am I going to say I have the best staff in the United States of America? Yes. But I'm going to say, could I use two, three, four more? Absolutely," Castillo said.

As Castillo searches to staff her shifts, the Texas job market is continuing to expand.

In a report by the Texas Workforce Commission -- just in this past December under the Abbott administration, the state has added over 50,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate dropped from 5.2 percent to 5 percent. This left Castillo and other businesses owners with the question -- Why can't they get people into work?

James West, Professor of Economics at Baylor said the Texas economy is growing fast, but these help wanted signs aren't going anywhere. He said money is a big factor.

"Businesses who are willing to pay higher wages will attract the workers," West said.