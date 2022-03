WACO, Texas — Central Texas drivers are dealing with a big jump in gas prices.

The cost for a gallon of regular unleaded jumped 40 cents over the weekend.

The average price hit $3.67 by Sunday afternoon in Bell and McLennan County, according to AAA Texas.

The statewide average is currently $3.72.

AAA Texas said rising geopolitical tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine is fueling the new price at the pump.

Market analysts are now predicting a $4 per gallon price range in the near future.