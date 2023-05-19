3-year-old girl dies in Waco after being unsecured and ejected from a vehicle that landed on her

WACO, Texas — Waco police are investigating a crash that occurred on Thursday that led to the death of a 3-year-old girl after she was ejected from a vehicle, which then landed on her.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 Block of South 17th Street and Clay Avenue at 4:19 p.m. where police say a four-door vehicle disregarded a traffic light and hit two other vehicles.

The 3-year-old was unsecured inside of the vehicle, and was ejected. The vehicle she was ejected from then landed on top of her.

Witnesses on the scene lifted the vehicle off of the child and began performing life-saving measures, according to police.

She was transported to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries.

Next of kin has been notified, and the victim’s name will not be released due to her age.

No charges have been filed at this time.