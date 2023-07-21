25 News partners with Waco Salvation Army for school supplies drive

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — As kids across Central Texas prepare for the new school year, not all families have the means to send their children back to school with all the supplies they need.

But the Salvation Army Waco Corps wants to put school supplies in the hands of kids who need them the most during their “Love Beyond Crayons” school supply drive.

From Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Salvation Army will be collecting school supply donations at these participating Walmart locations:

Walmart Supercenter on 733 Sun Valley Blvd, Hewitt, TX 76643

Walmart Supercenter on 600 Hewitt Dr, Waco, TX 76712

Walmart Supercenter on 4320 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX 76710

While you can donate physical school supplies at the locations above, you can also round up your purchases at your local HEB grocery store for the entire month of August to support the school supply drive. Please let your cashier know at checkout.

You can learn more about the Waco Corps of the Salvation Army by going to their website.

25 News is proud to partner with the Waco Corps of the Salvation Army to give school supplies to Central Texas children.